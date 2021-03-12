‘I want to respect what God has given us’ Texarkana resident honored for city beautification efforts

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – A local woman is being honored by the City of Texarkana, Ark. for her good deeds in the community. She’s picked up hundreds of pounds of trash along the roads, and city officials hope her story will inspire others to take better care of their neighborhoods.

Ava Simpson has been picking up after others for over 30 years. “I don’t want to see a coke cup or a beer can, it just messes up everything that’s beautiful about our world,” Simpson said.



She first noticed the enormity of the litter problem on her daily runs. “I would go back and pick up a few pieces as I cooled down,” she said.



These days, Simpson walks, which she said, allows her to pick up even more trash. Simpson said, “I’m usually gone about two and a half hours.”



“Ava is such a great example that all of us should follow,” said Ward 6 Director Jeff Hart. Hart hopes others will step up and pick up around their neighborhoods.

“I want to respect what God has given us,” Simpson said. She hopes parents will teach their children why it’s important to take pride in their community. “I’m not really saying, ‘Hey, you need to get out and help me pick the trash up.’ What I really want to say is ‘Hey, please don’t throw it out.'”

It’s an issue that’s important to the city as well. They’re recognizing Simpson’s service as a hallmark of American character. “We want to keep a good clean city so that we have a good representation to any potential business that wants to come to Texarkana, Arkansas,” Hart said.



Hart added that he’s planning to gather volunteers to help clean up Realtor Ave. in the city, in the coming weeks.