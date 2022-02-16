TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Tough Kookie Foundation will hold its First Mardi Gras Masquerade Ball fundraising event this weekend in Texarkana to benefit childhood cancer and breast cancer survivors.

Katina R. Levingston founded the organization in 2018. Levingston was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016 and launched the non-profit to give back to her community.

“For childhood cancer survivors, we help with feeding, and we do different things that the families may need throughout the year,” said Levingston. “With breast cancer, we help with mammograms, wigs, bras, support, feeding.”

100% of the proceeds go back into helping the survivors.

The event will start at 8 p.m. Saturday, February 19, at the Crossties Event Center in Texarkana, Arkansas.

Tickets are $50 and will be sold at the door. For more information, call 903-293-7093.