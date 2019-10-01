Indoor pool at Texarkana College reopens to the community

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The indoor swimming pool at Texarkana College is once again open to the community, as of Tuesday, Oct. 1.



The college is leasing the pool to the Texarkana Independent School District because it became too much of a financial burden and needed major repairs.



The school district funded those repairs and now students in TISD swimming programs are using the 50 meter pool for practice and competition.



The facility will be open to the community from noon until 2 p.m. on weekdays. It will be closed during all school holidays. “Swimming is great for people that have joint problems, it is a very good fitness activity, health benefits are tremendous,” said Aquatic Director Eric Vogan.



Community members can use the pool for $50 a month. The fee is $40 per month for those 65 and older. Membership applications are available at the center on the Texarkana College campus. For more information on the community fitness/swim program, contact Eric Vogan at (903) 794-3891 ext. 57701 or eric.vogan@tskisd.net

