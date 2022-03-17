TEXARKANA, USA (KTAL/KMSS) – Rising inflation is causing the price of everything to go up, which includes some restaurants in Texarkana that have to raise their menu prices to keep up with the rising costs in the supply chain.

The owner of Hopkins Icehouse, David Jones, says the recent rise in the price of some goods has him raising prices by eight of nine percent to continue to make a profit.

“Chicken has gone up almost by three times, bacon has gone up almost twice, avocados went from $39 a case to $100 a case,” said Jones.

While Jones says his menu with new prices will roll out next week, another restaurant has already updated its pricing.

“As the vendors raise the prices on us, we you know take our time and so the customer doesn’t feel a hard-hit impact all at once and just a little bit at a time to where it’s not too much for them to you know feel like they’re you know paying too much for an item”, said Jason William, owner of Benchmark American Brasserie in Texarkana

Williams says his new menu will have $1 and $2 increases to certain items, and he doesn’t anticipate them going any higher.

“I’m not anticipating too much more of a rise in prices,” said Williams.

Jones says raising prices is a natural thing to do, and they haven’t raised prices in years.

“Inflation is an ongoing thing; we will always have inflation,” said Jones. “It’s the accelerated inflation we’re having now that’s really making a big difference.”

Although both business owners said they believe customer support will remain strong, they also acknowledge that it’s unlikely that their costs will return to pre-inflation levels. They also say the taste of food will remain as good as it has been.

“I think that most people will understand; they’ll continue to do business with us,” said Jones.