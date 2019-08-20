Inmate accused of killing guard in court

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Arkansas inmate accused of beating a jail guard to death was in court Tuesday morning, but his attorney was not.

Trammell Hunter, 29, is accused of killing Lisa Mauldin and injuring another officer in 2016 at the Miller County Jail.

A judge told Hunter that his counsel is seeking an independent mental assessment for him. Hunter was previously ruled mentally incompetent to stand trial, but was recently found competent.

Hunter, who has pleaded not guilty, faces the death penalty if convicted.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.