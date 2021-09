BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Two Wednesday morning accidents on Interstate-30 near Summerhill Road in Texarkana, Texas, have caused congestion and slowed traffic, according to the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office.

Commuters should either exit the interstate and take an alternative route or expect a long wait.

No other information about the accidents has been released.

