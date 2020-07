LAKE BOB SANDLIN, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texas Game Wardens are investigating a boating accident that happened Saturday night.

In a statement, authorities said one man was killed and two others are injured. Officials said the vessel was being operated on Lake Bob Sandlin when it collided with a piece of the water control infrastructure.



The Texas Game Warden accident reconstruction team plans to reconstruct the accident scene. No further information was immediately available.