Investigators focus on a couple of suspects in SWAR football brawl

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Miller County officials said they’re focusing on a couple of suspects in a brawl that broke out on the field during the football game in Fouke on Friday night.



Investigators said suspects include a parent and a student. The incident happened at the end of the third quarter as Fouke was playing Glen Rose at home.



Deputies said a complaint was filed by a parent on the visitor’s side, in which their child was struck by someone from the bleachers. The scene was so chaotic, the game was never completed.



“At this point in time, no coaches are involved. It is primarily again, focused on spectators who inappropriately entered the field of play and engaged in inappropriate course of conduct,” said Miller County Chief Deputy Mark Lewis.



Lewis said charges in the case may range from third degree battery to disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors.



Officials said no significant injuries were reported.



Fouke will not play its scheduled game against Prescott this Friday.

