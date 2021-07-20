‘It’s not going to change your DNA’: Texarkana health experts urge the unvaccinated to attend free clinic

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana-Bowie County Health Department is partnering with the state of Texas to provide free COVID-19 vaccines this Thursday, July 22.

Health experts urge anyone who has not previously had the vaccine to stop by. Three different vaccines will be available. Those 12 years and older are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine. Those 18 and older are eligible for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.



Texarkana-Bowie County Health Department Administrative Manager Kelly Brush urges people not to believe the myths circulating about the vaccine. “I think the biggest one we get is, it’s going to change my DNA. And, no it’s not going to change your DNA, they don’t have anything to do with your DNA. Another one is, people thinking it’s putting a tracker in their body. It’s not putting a tracker in your body,” Brush said.

Local health experts said they want everyone to understand how important the vaccinations are, especially amid the surge in cases due to the Delta variant.

“All the vaccines basically teach your body how to create antibodies … but the mRNA (Messenger RNA) vaccines is what we hear a lot about, ‘Oh, that’s so new.’ It’s not. The technology and science behind them have been studied for decades, and they actually have used them in previous vaccines before. So, it’s really not new, it’s just a new virus. And there has been a lot of research with cancer where they’ve used with mRNA’s to trigger the immune system to fight against specific cancer cells,” Brush said.

The clinic is set to be held from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the health department, which is located at 902 W. 12th Street in Texarkana, Texas. There are no residency requirements.

For help with transportation, you can call the Ark-Tex Council of Governments at 1-866-575-9014.