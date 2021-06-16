Jailers needed at ETX facility

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – There’s a staffing shortage at the Bowie County Jail, and now Sheriff Jeff Neal is asking county officials for incentive pay.

Neal is asking members of the Bowie County Commissioners Court for a $1,000 sign-on bonus for jailers in the upcoming fiscal year. “It would give them … $500 when they reach the six-month mark and another $500 when they actually earn their jailer’s license, which they have up to one year to do,” Neal said. He added that the position comes with healthcare and retirement benefits. The new fiscal year starts in October.

Neal said jailers at the facility are currently working mandatory overtime to fill the gaps. Officials said the shortage is one being experienced by jails across the state of Texas. “Employee turnover rate is pretty high in the jail facility, that’s common, always has been. But, to have this much of a shortage, no, I don’t recall ever seeing this many jailers short at our jail facility,” Neal said.

If you’d like to apply for a position, you can go by the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office or the jail facility for an application. You can also apply online at http://www.co.bowie.tx.us/page/bowie.Jobs.Openings.