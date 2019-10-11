Jeans and Bling benefits Hospice of Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Dust off your boots – Jeans and Bling is back!

This is the tenth year for the fundraiser benefiting Hospice of Texarkana. Organizers said it’s the only big public fundraiser for the organization.

Saturday’s event will include a lip-syncing competition and silent auction, along with live music and food.

Organizers said all the fun will help the non-profit continue caring for the community. All money raised will be used to pay down the note on their care center that opened in 2016.

“We are very committed to taking care of our families as well as our patients, and the 22,000 square-foot building provides a space for the adults, for the kids we even have a children’s play room,” said Stefanie Brazile, director of development and public relations. “We have unlimited visiting hours. We really want to encourage our families to come out, spend time with their loved one.”

Jeans and Bling starts at 7 p.m. Saturday, October 12 at the Texarkana Convention Center.

Tickets are available online and also at the door.

