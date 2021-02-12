Jobs postings expected in coming months for new SWAR pellet mill expected to open in April

HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The company planning to open what is described as the country’s largest barbecue wood pellet mill and distribution center in Hope, Arkansas expect to begin posting jobs for the operation in the next few months, according to a Hempstead county official.

Dansons USA announced plans Wednesday to begin operations at the old Georgia-Pacific facility by April. Officials said there are currently 10 to 15 employees at the site, and they expect that number to be as high as 35 by April.

“They’re mostly management and mechanical type people, setting up the equipment. They were able to utilize some of the existing production lines from the Georgia-Pacific plant, and they’re in the process of converting those, moving out a lot of equipment that they couldn’t utilize,” said Hempstead County Quorum Court Financial Chairman Ed Darling.

Within two years, Dansons is expected to employ about 100 people.

“We will have a fairly skilled labor force involved here. It involves the operation of machinery, production lines, they’ll have a bagging operation, and forklift operators of course, to operate the distribution center,” said Darling.

Darling said job openings will be posted online at http://indeed.com in the coming months.

“We have plans to work through the Arkansas Employment Securities division to have a local seminar or workshop as they get closer to opening to help fill positions.”