Join #ImMaskingFor campaign, reduce spread of COVID-19

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Texarkana residents can help prevent the spread of the coronavirus by participating in a new campaign.

On Friday the Texarkana USA Chamber of Commerce announced that it has launched the #ImMaskingFor campaign.

The campaign calls for everyone to post a picture or video of themselves on social media saying what they are masking for and why, then challenge someone else to do the same.

Chamber Director of Events and Communications Natalie Haywood said, “This campaign was born from a conversation with a local hospital about the need for the community to wear a mask. The hospital mentioned to us they needed a champion to get the word out, and they looked to the Chamber to be that champion. We were happy to step in and come up with this idea.”

CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System President Jason Rounds said, “Reducing the spread of COVID-19 requires everyone to participate in safe practices throughout our daily lives — every day, every time. That is why we joined with Wadley Regional Medical Center and the Bowie County and Miller County Health Authorities recently to implore our community to adopt or continue safe masking practices. It is proven people wearing facemasks in public, social distancing by maintaining a physical distance of at least six feet from others and practicing frequent hand hygiene reduces the spread of the virus.”

The campaign kicked off last week with local business leaders posting their videos to Facebook and Instagram.

Haywood said, “We’re hoping for it to go ‘viral’ and that pun is intended.”

Anyone can participate, and the rules are easy:

Post a selfie photo or video in your mask and tell why you wear a mask

Be sure to use the hashtag #ImMaskingFor

Tag Texarkana Chamber of Commerce

Nominate your friends to participate

For more information about the campaign visit www.texarkana.org.

