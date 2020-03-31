Breaking News
Joint briefing set for 10 a.m. on COVID-19 in Texarkana
The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak

LIVE NOW: Joint briefing on COVID-19 in Texarkana

Texarkana News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Authorities in Texarkana are holding a briefing on joint COVID-19 response this morning at the Texarkana Texas Convention Center, according to city officials.

The briefing started at 10 a.m. Only media is allowed in, but the briefing is being streamed live on the City of Texarkana, Texas Facebook page.

RELATED: Confirmed cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in Texarkana area

As of Monday afternoon, there were 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Texarkana area, with nine in Bowie County, Texas and two in Cass County. Miller County has one confirmed case.

Interactive: Positive Cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ArkLaTex Coronavirus News

Louisiana

Arkansas

Texas

Oklahoma

Coronavirus 411

More coronavirus
More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss