LIVE NOW: Joint briefing on COVID-19 in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Authorities in Texarkana are holding a briefing on joint COVID-19 response this morning at the Texarkana Texas Convention Center, according to city officials.

The briefing started at 10 a.m. Only media is allowed in, but the briefing is being streamed live on the City of Texarkana, Texas Facebook page.

As of Monday afternoon, there were 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Texarkana area, with nine in Bowie County, Texas and two in Cass County. Miller County has one confirmed case.

