Judge declares incumbent Bowie County Court Commissioner winner of March primary

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bowie County district judge has ruled in favor of the county commissioner sued by his challenger in the March primary, rejecting a request to throw out the election results and call for a new one.

Republican Kyle Barrett lost the race for the Bowie County Commissioner’s Court Precinct 3 seat to incumbent James Strain. In his lawsuit, Barrett claimed there were voting discrepancies and the ballot count was incorrect.

Bowie County District Court Judge Tim Womack presided over the bench trial that began last month and concluded just last week. In his ruling issued Tuesday, Womack declared Strain the Republican nominee for the office in the general election in November.

The two sides were ordered to split the cost of the legal fees resulting from the suit.

Barrett says he has not decided whether to appeal the judge’s decision.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.