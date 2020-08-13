Jury selection to start Monday in ETX murder case

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Jury selection in the murder trial of a teenager is set to get underway on Monday, August 17 at the Bowie County Courthouse. 

Daveon Woods, 18, faces a capitol murder charge. Texarkana, Texas police said he and another teen went to River Crossing Apartments in November, 2019, to commit a robbery.

Authorities said the victim, Craig Garner, encountered the two in his apartment, then he was shot and killed. Garner’s wife was not harmed.

Cameron Ware, 18, also faces a capitol murder charge in the case.

