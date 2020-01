TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Jury selection got underway Monday morning in the trial of a man accused of shooting and killing a woman last April.

Markelle Davis, 19, is accused of killing 18-year-old Jaqualyn Paxton in the parking lot of Village Park South Apartments.

If convicted, Davis could receive a sentence of up to life in prison.

