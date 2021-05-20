‘Just Love & Kindness’ to host event to raise money for electronic baby dolls

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – A non-profit organization in Texarkana is hosting a fundraiser this weekend to teach kids about the hardships of being a teen parent.

‘Just Love & Kindness’, which is a car and bike show, is set for Saturday to raise money for electronic baby dolls. The event will take place on Broad Street, downtown Texarkana. The street will be packed with unique cars, bikes, bounce houses, and food tents.

The group wants to raise enough money to buy at least 20 dolls, which cost about $400 apiece, to donate to local high schools.

“Hopefully, it’ll lessen the amount of teenage pregnancies. Not only will the young ladies carry them, but the young men will too,” said the Co-Founder of Just Love and Kindness, Robert Klein.

Co-founder Robert Klein says Texarkana, Arkansas Mayor Allen Brown is a participant in the barbecue cook-off.

registration begins at 8:00 a.m. and the event starts at 2:00 p.m. For more information call (903) 278- 6083 or email justloveandkindness@outlook.com.