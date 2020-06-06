Justice for George Floyd march held in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Justice for George Floyd march and voter registration drive took place Saturday afternoon in Texarkana, Texas.

Several dozen protesters gathered at the intersection of Robinson Rd. and New Boston Rd. holding signs as organizers called out people and businesses in Texarkana for racist behavior and speech and called for the eradication of institutional racism.

Organizers also held a voter registration drive, “for how can we truly restructure the system and eradicate institutional racism without having a say so about who represents our needs?”

The protest continued with a march along New Boston Rd. and up to the McDonald’s on Summerhill Rd.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.