Kitten season arrives; ETX non-profit offers low-cost spay, neuter option

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Kitten season is in full swing across the area, and one East Texas non-profit is offering low-cost options for those who want to get their pets spayed or neutered.

The Animal Protection League’s mobile unit visits Texarkana every Thursday and sets up shop in the PetSmart parking lot.

Organizers said they conduct about 30 surgeries per day, and they’re currently seeing a lot of kittens being born.



Experts say a female cat can give birth over three times a year. “A cat is just a little kitten factory, they’ll just keep having litter after litter after litter until they are spayed … our goal is just to really limit all these baby kitten factories that are going around,” said APL Veterinary Assistant Monique Wiles.

The League offers its services in numerous cities across East Texas including Sulphur Springs, Longview, Marshall, Palestine, Henderson, Mineola, Mount Pleasant, Gilmer, Canton, Gilmer, Waskom, Mount Vernon, Paris, Pittsburg, Crockett, Jefferson, Daingerfield, New Boston, Hallsville, Linden, Lindale, Emory, Commerce, Atlanta and Winnsboro.

The Animal Protection League also spays and neuters feral cats that have been trapped. For more information on their services, visit their website http://www.aplspayneuter.org/.