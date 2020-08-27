Lafayette County residents without power for hours

Tracking-the-Tropics-Laura

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – It’s been several hours since Hurricane Laura hit and many Lafayette County residents are still without power.

A Stamps, Arkansas resident said a huge tree missed her porch by just nearly 4 ½ feet. She said it’s a struggle coming in and out of her front door.

This lady is just one of the many residents with no power and fallen objects. We spoke with local businesses  that have been without power since 10 a.m. Thursday morning.

“I called city hall and informed some of the guys to come down here and cut it up and remove it. No, they told me it was private property and I understand it was private property. In situations like this here and it falls in front of your home, you know take down your gas meter we as citizens should stick together,” said Armegine Lee, Lafayette County Resident.

A local sheriff who said the Arkansas Department of Transportation is working to clear the roads of fallen trees, polls, and other objects due to the storm.

“Just be careful still driving on these roads. There’s still a lot of power lines and trees we haven’t even found yet. We keep finding them. All day they keep popping up with them. So the more they get rural the more they’re going to find them. So just be very careful driving on these roads right now,” said Obei Sims, Lafayette County Sheriff.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department said power is out for the entire county. There is no estimated time frame as to when power will be restored.

