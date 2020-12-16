Laid back pup in SWAR needs home for Christmas

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Christmas promotion is underway at the Animal Care & Adoption Center to help more families adopt a pet at an affordable price.

Among the sponsored dogs and cats, is a pretty catahoula mix female named Stella.



Shelter officials say Stella was dumped at someone’s home in Texarkana, Ark. She was brought to the shelter because they couldn’t take care of her. Stella has been at the shelter for several months now.



Stella is two to three years old and is good with cats and other dogs. Officials say she is also house trained.



Stella’s adoption fee is $40, which includes her spay procedure, rabies shot and microchip.

The shelter’s campaign ‘Bringing Home Santa Paws For Christmas,’ aims to lower the adoption fee for families, who may not be able to afford the full adoption price so close to the holidays. The adoption fee for sponsored dogs is $40. Sponsored cats are $20.

If you’re interested in adoption or sponsorship, you can call the shelter at (870) 773-6388, visit them on Facebook @AnimalCareAdoptionTXK, or you can drop by the shelter at 203 Harrison St. in Texarkana, Arkansas.