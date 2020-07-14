Laid back puppy in ETX shelter needs new family

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Bruno is a young, laid back boy who’s a current resident at Mount Pleasant Animal Services & Shelter.

Officers said Bruno, a catahoula-mix, showed up at a Titus County resident’s house on July 7th, and she couldn’t keep him, so she brought him to the shelter in hopes he would get adopted.

Bruno weighs about 68 pounds, gets along with other dogs and is estimated to be about one year-old. Officers note how laid back this boy is for his a young age.

Bruno’s adoption fee is $63 and covers his rabies shot, microchip and a voucher for a free neuter if the surgery is performed at one of the shelter’s veterinary partners in town. Upon adoption, Bruno will also come with one month of free pet insurance.



The Mount Pleasant Animal Services & Shelter is located at 300 Enterprise Blvd. The facility is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. For more information, visit http://www.mpcity.net/189/Animal-Services-Shelter-Adoption. The shelter can be reached at (903) 575-4174.