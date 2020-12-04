LifeShare Blood Center to host blood drive in honor of a local man’s 20th Anniversary of near-death experience

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – LifeShare Blood Centers will be hosting the 20th anniversary of Glen Scarborough, a local man who was accidentally shot in the leg while leaving from duck hunting on Millwood Lake, in 2000.

According to Life Share officials, the goal is to get 83 units of whole blood donated.

Officials say the accident happened just miles north of Ashdown, Arkansas. A 12-gauge loaded shotgun accidentally discharged directly into the back of Scarborough’s left leg damaging his femur bone and artery.

According to officials, after losing almost half of his blood and twelve hours of life-saving surgery, 48 units of whole blood were used. After three weeks of being in a medical coma, a total of 83 units of whole blood were used to save his life.

“So his story is the heart of what we do every day, so you can imagine that’s one person that had to use 83 units of blood. So he really wants to show everybody that hey you got to come out and donate blood cause that’s what actually helps save lives,” said Director of LifeShare Blood Center, Elizabeth Cunningham.

The blood drive is scheduled from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Summerhill Road location.

Door prizes will also be available.