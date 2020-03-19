Lifeshare Blood Centers in critical need of donors

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Lifeshare Blood Centers are in critical need of donors.

According to Lifeshare officials, they have seen a dramatic drop in donations due to the effects of COVID-19.

Many of their blood drives have been canceled causing the center to lose over 4,000 units of blood.

Officials say they are not able to fulfill the needs of the daily supply. According to Regional Director, Elizabeth Cunningham, centers need at least three to five days of blood supply to be able to help local hospitals.

“It is still safe for people to actually donate blood, as long as they are feeling healthy and well. We actually do a screening process for that,” said Cuningham.

According to officials, they are in need of all blood types.

Lifeshare center has extended its hours from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday and will be open on Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Texarkana Location: 4020 Summerhill Rd, Texarkana, TX 75503

Click here to find a center near you.

