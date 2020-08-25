Radar

Lifeshare request blood donations before impending tropical storm

Texarkana

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TEXARKANA, Texas(KTAL/KMSS)- Lifeshare blood centers are seeking as many donors as they can get before the impending tropical storm hits the ArkLaTex.

According to Lifeshare officials, they are in critical need of all blood types. Type O and B are at the top of the list for the most critical need, right now.

Officials say they require about 150 donors a day in order to fully stock hospitals with the blood they need in case of emergencies caused by the predicted storm.

“Our hospitals like to be set up for success for any needs that may come up, so we have to make sure that we are ready for them and move the blood inventory wherever the need is,” says LifeShare Regional Director, Elizabeth Cunningham.

There are no blood drives planned for the week. Locals are advised to stop by during business hours for any donations.

