Little River County, Ark. voters approve funding for jail

LITTLE RIVER COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – It was election day across parts of Arkansas on Tuesday. In Little River County folks decided on sales tax proposals to fund a new jail.



There were three items in all that were required to pass to allow the new jail to be built, and they all passed.



County leaders said the state ordered them to come up with a jail improvement plan by December or they would’ve had to close the jail.



