Little River County, Ark. voters approve funding for jail

Texarkana News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE RIVER COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – It was election day across parts of Arkansas on Tuesday. In Little River County folks decided on sales tax proposals to fund a new jail.

There were three items in all that were required to pass to allow the new jail to be built, and they all passed.

County leaders said the state ordered them to come up with a jail improvement plan by December or they would’ve had to close the jail. 

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss