Little River Memorial Hospital and Memorial Medical Clinic partner for drive-thru COVID-19 testing site

LITTLE RIVER COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Little River Memorial Hospital and Memorial Medical Clinic have a COVID-19 drive-thru testing site open on Wednesday.

The drive-thru testing location is open until 4:00 p.m. Health care workers said the wait time is anywhere from 15-30 minutes.

Everyone is required to go through a pre-screening process to determine if they had a fever of at least 100.4, cough or shortness of breath, have recently traveled, or have been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19. If you have any of these symptoms, you qualify for testing.

If you have insurance you’re asked to bring your medical cards and if you don’t you will still be allowed to get tested. Medical professionals expect to have the results back by Monday.

“This particular test not only tests for the COVID-19 virus it tests for 23 other different pathogens at the same time. The test is very sensitive and very specific. Greater than 99% in each one of those areas,” said Dr. James Oglesby, Memorial Medical Clinic.

According to Dr. Oglesby, there are no positive cases of COVID-19 in Little River County as of Wednesday afternoon.

Health care workers encourage people from surrounding areas to get tested if they’re showing symptoms.

