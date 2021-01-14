Local authorities post up outside Texarkana home hoping to arrest suspect accused of murder

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Thursday afternoon, local authorities posted up outside a home in Texarkana searching for the suspect accused of murdering a guy in the parking lot of Harbor Freight on New Boston Road.

Authorities are still searching for 20-year-old Marquis JuJuan Thompson, a highly wanted man in Texarkana. On Thursday, several agencies were outside the home for hours, hoping to capture and arrest Thompson.

The house is located on Babb Lane and Citation Street in Texarkana, Texas. The house was surrounded this afternoon by Texarkana, Texas Police Department, SWAT team, and crime scene investigators. It was unclear if thompson was actually in the house.

Thompson is accused of shooting and killing 29-year-old Nick Muldrow of Hope, Arkansas just before noon on Tuesday.

Authorities say last week, Thompson shot the same man twice on two separate occasions 10 days apart on both sides of the state line.

“Based upon that information, we obtain a search warrant for that house. We did go in based on the fact that he’s shot people recently in the last month. He killed a guy the other day. We felt he was a high-risk search warrant there. So we utilized the SWAT team to go in. When we got in there they – he wasn’t in there. We have not been able to locate him yet,” said TTPD Public Information Officer, Shawn Vaughn.

Police say Thompson already had felony warrants out for his arrest prior to the shootings. One warrant is for violating his probation on an aggravated assault conviction where he shot someone else in 2017. The other warrant is for stalking/intimidation.

Officials consider Thompson armed and dangerous. Officials are offering up to $1,000 dollars for anyone who comes forward with information.

Anyone with information on Thompson’s location is asked to call us at 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.