Local emergency planning committee of Miller County holds training workshop

Texarkana News

by: Sydney Simone

Posted: / Updated:

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) -The local emergency planning committee of Miller County held its first responder’s training on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency officials from both sides of the Stateline participated in hazardous materials and train derailment workshops lead by Emergency Management Director, Joe Bennett.

Local hospitals also participated and the tabletop exercises lasted for 2-4 hours.

