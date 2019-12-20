TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Smiles all around on Thursday afternoon as local firefighters give money to cancer patients at Christus st. Michael Hospital.

Organizers say it’s a tradition that started seven years ago that’s still blessing cancer patients today.

The firemen sell t-shirts during the month of October. Thursday’s donation of $3,000 was distributed among 12 patients.

“To be able to give them something like this especially if they need it you know. Right here at Christmas time, it gives them some spirit. You know lifts them up. Gives them some hope. And you know we love to see them smile,” said Tammy McKamie, a Christus St. Michael Employee.

Cancer patients like Grady Ellis were overjoyed, “it’s just something special. I’ll never forget it. You know, it’s really awesome.”

Over the last seven years, the firemen have given out over $25,000 to 57 patients.



