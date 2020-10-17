Local heroes honored in ETX

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Community leaders were honored as heroes Friday night for their service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bowie County Judge and several emergency responders were recognized at the Pleasant Grove versus North Lamar game. Among those honored was Fire Chief and Emergency Management Coordinator Eric Schlotter. “None of my guys do the job for the accolades, but, you know, they get fatigued just like everybody else. They’ve been grinding for a long time and so it feels really good for them to get recognized tonight.”



Local Health Authority Dr. Matt Young was also honored. “As the health authority, we just want to make sure that everybody’s out there being safe, it’s about being here for the community.”

The Good Samaritan Award was given to Texarkana, Texas Fire Captain Chuck Weerts, who spent much of September fighting the California wildfires.

Another firefighter, Captain Nick Smith, just returned from California on Thursday night.