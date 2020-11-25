Non-profits in Texarkana host social media contest to promote ‘Small Business Saturday’

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – This upcoming weekend will mark the 11th Annual Small Business Saturday.

Small Business Saturday is a national initiative lead by American Express. Each year, the holiday falls on Saturday after Thanksgiving. The goal is to highlight local businesses in smaller communities.

The Texarkana Chamber of Commerce and many local non-profits are hosting a social media contest to promote the day.

“Small businesses are the backbone to many of our communities especially ours,” said Natalie Haywood, Texarkana Chamber of Commerce Director of Communications.

“You’re not only supporting that business you’re supporting moms. You’re supporting dads. We actually have a lot of stay at home moms that work for us so you’re supporting families,” said Cassidy Lavender, Owner of Lavender Thorne.

According to the 2019 Small Business Saturday consumer insights, about 97% of residents say small businesses are essential to their community.

“I’m really big about supporting local coffee shops, local dress shops, local printers, just anybody that I can that’s not a big name brand,” said Lavender.

The chamber of commerce is encouraging the community to support small businesses this holiday and all year long by shopping and posting pictures on social media using the hashtag “Shop Small Txk”.

“We’ll track that and then we’re giving away items like dots- Ace Hardware gift cards. Or Grand Slam Bakery cupcakes,” said Haywood.

The owner of Lavender Thorne, an online retail business, says it’s important for residents to patronize small businesses now more than ever.

“Especially during the pandemic, it’s really sad because a lot of that local business, there were some that didn’t make it through. So supporting the small people is what it’s all about,” said Lavender.

Both sides of the Stateline are participating. A few organizations partnered with the Chamber of Commerce for the social media campaign: Main Street Texarkana and Greater Texarkana Young Professionals.

Small Business Saturday is on November 28, 2020 The challenge runs until December 4, 2020. For more information on Small Business Saturday visit the Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.