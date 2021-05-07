Local organization hosts Pre-Mother’s Day brunch for senior citizens in Texarkana, Arkansas

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – A local organization hosts a Pre-Mother’s Day brunch for senior citizens in Texarkana, Arkansas.

A group called Bridging the Gaps of Arkansas has about 12 women who participate and host health and wellness activities.

“None of us would be here if it wasn’t for our mothers. Our mothers are the ones who pray for us, they stay up late at night with us, and take care of us,” said Barbara Pitts Riley, Executive Director of Bridging the Gap.

Today, the ladies enjoyed a meal, games, and gifts. The ladies are being honored for motherhood and service to the community.

Among those honorees is the newly elected police chief for the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department, Kristi Bennett. A mother and law enforcement leader in the Texarkana area.

“To be able to come here today and share all of us as mothers. Our incredible wisdom, and journeys, and accomplishments is just nothing else like it,” said Chief Kristi Bennett, Texarkana Arkansas Police Department.

The group is also hosting a small business marketplace sale this Sunday from 1:00 to 4:00p.m . Vendors are welcome. For more information contact (888) 978-8441.