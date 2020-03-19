Local restaurant owners stuck in limbo on offering more take-out options or shut down completely

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – After talking with several restaurant owners in Texarkana, Texas, a lot of them are concerned about the welfare of their employees. Not knowing when their servers will be able to make money again.

Even before Governor Abbott’s announcement about closing bars and restaurants for dine-in service. Local business owners were on pins and needles.

“I think this is the most hardship I’ve felt. Owning a restaurant or managing a restaurant because we didn’t have this scare before. So I don’t think nobody really knows what to do and I think that’s the problem,” said Andy Kim, Manager of Fuji Kim’s.

Andy Kim, the manager of Fuji Kim’s sushi restaurant says in recent weeks traffic at his family’s restaurant has been cut in half, but now he faces a bigger problem.

“They can tell us to shut down but I mean they’re not going to be able to pay their bills- right. So there has to be some type of relief program that citizens and as a taxpayer that we have put in and maybe they can pass a bill to help everybody else,” said Kim.

Meanwhile, another local server tells us his time off from work is forcing him to find other ways to make money, like helping his parents around the house.

“I lost many hours. Like I had five – almost five days of vacation and I just lost a lot of money,” said Omar Guzman, a server in Texarkana.

Kim said, for now, his restaurant will just have to rely on carry-out orders which have increased some, but it’s not enough for his servers to sustain their income. He hopes for community support now, more than ever.

“How are my employees going to pay bills… that’s my biggest concern,” said Kim.

Governor Abbott said today that his executive order accelerates the unemployment process so that people will be able to get their unemployment benefits faster. The federal government is working on aid packages as well.

