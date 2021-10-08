Local senior citizens featured in “ArkLaTex 60 Strong” calendar

TEXARKANA, TX. (KTAL/KMSS) – ArkLaTex residents in their 60s have been chosen to be featured as “pinups” on a special 2022 calendar. The calendar highlights events and activities around the four states region and serves as a road map to good health.

Last month a panel of celebrity judges chose 12 area residents who were inspirational and had achieved remarkable levels of fitness, pursued a new hobby, or devoted their lives to helping others.

“60 strong is a program about grit and resilience, it’s about saying ‘I can’ rather then ‘I can’t,'” said Stafford Communications, and ’60 Strong’ President, Lisa Stafford. “These are all people in their 60s, and they’re all practicing health and fitness.”

The ambassadors were nominated by friends and family. Many of the ambassadors chosen exemplify how life does not stop after sixty.

“They’re all giving back to the community and many of them have overcome major obstacles in their life,” said Stafford.”

One of the chosen ambassadors, Rose Criner, is a breast cancer survivor. She says she walks five miles every morning to stay healthy. Criner is a retired nurse, who says she is now back in the classroom.

“I’ve worked at Saint Michaels and a local clinic here,” Criner said. “Now that I’m going to school, I’m looking into getting into social working to help others.”

The calendar will be available in early November and will cost $15. Proceeds from the calendar will benefit Meals on Wheels of America thru Senior Citizens Services of Texarkana Inc., Meals on Wheels Ministry, Inc, and David E. Boone, Sr Ministries, Inc.