Local Texarkana businesses receive COVID-19 relief funding

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Main Street Texarkana receives COVID-19 funding for local downtown businesses.

“I definitely don’t think anybody foresaw the extent that small businesses were going to be hurting. So any little bit amount of money is a definite benefit to the small businesses so that’s why we’re here to offer that assistance to them,” said Mark Miller, Main Street Arkansas Grant Counselor.

Main Street has received over $30,000 to assist Texarkana businesses in need. The grant can fund things like window replacement, paintings, utility and rent bills. Businesses can submit an application through Main Street Texarkana.

“It would mean a lot. It would really help with all of downtown. You know we’re on a pretty hot corner and I look forward to making it nicer,” said John Sheppard, Southern Insurance Group.

The deadline to apply is November 30, 2020, or until all funds are distributed. To apply visit mainstreettexarkana.org.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.