Local Texarkana church holds drive-thru nativity this weekend

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – First Assembly of God church in Texarkana, Texas wants to remind folks of the reason for the season. They’re holding a drive-thru nativity this weekend.

“There’s a real reason for the season. You know we all get busy in the hustle and bustle of Christmas buying presents and things like that,” said Sarah Barry, Nativity Event Coordinator.

Upon entry into the grounds, you will be given an option of two lines: the “no contact” line or the traditional line. The “no contact” line is new this year. It was added to prevent the long wait times and to provide a safer route for families.

The “no contact line” is available as an option to those who want to social distance and limit interaction. The “no contact line” will be given the option to receive a brochure with QR codes to use throughout the journey in lieu of rolling windows down and interacting. The “no contact line” will not receive Hot Chocolate.

In the traditional line, you will be greeted with Hot Chocolate (candy canes for the little ones).

It starts on Friday and the production involves over 130 volunteers. The event is free to the public, but donations are welcome. The live drive-thru nativity is being held at 341 west 7th street from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.