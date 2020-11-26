Texarkana DJ partners with radio station to give away turkeys to community for Thanksgiving

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A DJ in Texarkana partnered with a radio station to give away turkeys to the community for Thanksgiving.

It is the season of giving and Chris Daly, better known as ArkLaTex DJ Hollygrove, gave away 200 turkeys, some gift cards, and pies at his annual Thanksgiving Turkey Drive. This year, Hollygrove partnered with the local radio station Magic 93.3 to reach more communities.

“Giving back to the people. You know – I can’t ask for support and don’t give it back. So you know I just love to help people out. I just have a giving heart,” said Hollygrove.

One Texarkana resident says receiving a turkey brought joy to her family after a family member was recently diagnosed with COVID-19.

“It means a lot to me because back in the day and we used to do it a lot. Chris has really brought a lot to our community and I appreciate him for that,” said Yavonda Moore, Texarkana Resident.

Hollygrove says growing up in impoverished neighborhoods in New Orleans, it inspired him to give back in communities where there’s a need.

“It just makes me feel good that you know- to have people coming out here just so I can be a blessing to them,” said Hollygrove.

To give back in a safe way during a pandemic, Hollygrove decided to host this event as a drive-thru location in Texarkana, Texas.