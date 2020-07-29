Lockheed Martin expands its MLRS upgrade operation to TexAmericas Center

In 2019, the Army awarded a $362 million contract to upgrade its existing fleet of 225 MLRS M270A1 launchers and convert 160 decommissioned M270A0’s, slated for de-militarization, to M270A2s.

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – A global security and aerospace company is moving some of its operations into a building at TexAmericas Center in New Boston, according to a press release issued Wednesday.

Lockheed Martin, in a public/private partnership with Red River Army Depot (RRAD), will expand its Multiple Launch Rocket System fleet revamp into a 218,857-square-foot building at TexAmericas Center.

The building, commonly referred to as Building 333, it is currently leased by RRAD to support the Army’s MLRS fleet upgrade program. The launchers will be refurbished as “zero time” launchers with new engines, transmissions, Launcher-Loader Modules, improved armored cabs and the new Common Fire Control System.

The contract with RRAD is valued at $77M and runs from 2020 – 2024. The building will undergo improvements requested and paid for by Lockheed Martin as part of its public/private partnership with RRAD.

“RRAD has utilized these partnerships with various Original Equipment Manufacturers since 2002. Lockheed Martin has a proven track record of supporting the Department of Defense and the nation’s Warfighters. We are looking forward to working with the Lockheed team,” said Marshall McKellar, chief of the depot’s Business Management Office.



During the course of the contract, Lockheed Martin will create new full-time positions responsible for suppling various parts of the MLRS for remanufacturing, resetting, and integration of the MLRS.

Working with an international leader like Lockheed Martin is central to RRAD’s efforts to maintain the critical skills sets and capabilities of the industrial base found at the depot. By facilitating jobs that leverage and expand the knowledge base of these workers, RRAD can sustain its ability to deploy these skills whenever, wherever, and however they are needed as part of its mission readiness objective for the Department of Defense.



“We’re excited to welcome Lockheed Martin and continue our support of the Red River Army Depot,” said Scott Norton, executive director and CEO of TexAmericas Center.

“We understand the value of these partnerships, not just in terms of improvements to our buildings, but also the growth of the advanced manufacturing skills sets critical to our future economic potential.”

