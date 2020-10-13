Long lines form on first day of early voting in Bowie Co.

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – People lined up an hour before voting started on Tuesday at the Bowie County Courthouse.

Election officials called the turnout ‘phenomenal’ and said hundreds of people had already voted by lunch time. Voter Kelvin Haskins patiently waited in line for over 30 minutes. “”It’s a very important vote this year, so I decided to take advantage of my day off,” he said.



‘This is more than doubling anything we’ve ever seen before,” said Bowie County Elections Administrator Pat McCoy. He added, “With voters this time, be patient. Lines are going to be long during early voting and on election day.”



Early voting extends through October 30 in Texas.



McCoy added that they had a 110 percent increase in people requesting mail-in ballots this year. Voters can drop off their mail-in ballots at the courthouse during voting hours through election day.

“Voters now have more time to drop off their mail-in ballots. In the past, you’ve always been able to drop your mail in ballot, in person, off on election day. What the governor did in the state of Texas, (he) allowed individuals to drop their mail-in ballot off in person any time after they receive it in the mail, here in the early voting clerk’s office,” McCoy said.