Long-time Investigative Reporter Jerry Mitchell returns to Texas High

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Long-time Investigative Reporter Jerry Mitchell was on his old stomping ground on Friday morning at Texas High School.

Mitchell spoke with 400 students at his old school, about his time working on unsolved murder cases during the civil rights era.

The Texarkana native also shared his journey as a reporter and highlighted the importance of investigative reporting.

A point that Mitchell made to every student was the importance of living fearlessly and following their dreams.

“It’s great to be back in Texarkana. It’s where I grew up. I came to Texas High. Graduated here in 77. It’s been great to talk to students hear them. You know, what they’re working on,” said Mitchell.

Mitchell is a winner of more than 30 awards. He is also a Pulitzer Prize finalist. Among Mitchell’s upcoming projects, he’s working on public education funding.

