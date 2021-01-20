Lost & found: TAPD recovers lost package from business with 5 pounds of marijuana inside

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana Arkansas police say the wrong recipient received a package Wednesday after officers found and recovered a large stash of marijuana.

The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department made a post on Facebook at 3:15 p.m., sharing a photo of the three bags of marijuana that were inside of the lost package.

“We have had a lost package turned into the police department,” TAPD said in a Facebook post Wednesday.

“If you are Missing your 5lbs of Marijuana, please give us a call. The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department prides itself on building community relationships to ensure our communities are safe! This can sometimes mean responding to answer questions or give assistance to area businesses. THIS WEEK community policing has paid off.”

TAPD says they received a call from a local business about a mysterious package being delivered and the callers asked for an officer to come investigate. Officers from Patrol Bravo Squad went to the business and found the package, learning it was obviously sent to the wrong recipient and contained five pounds of marijuana.

“Our department is grateful to this local business for calling us and helping keep this contraband off the streets of our city,” said TAPD.

Citizens can report suspicious activity through TAPD’s anonymous tip line (903) 824-3549 or mobile app.