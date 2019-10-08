Louisiana man charged with cattle theft in ETX

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Louisiana man has been arrested on a felony cattle theft indictment out of Cass County, Texas.

According to a press release from the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA), Justin Glenn Thompson, 40, of Hineston, Louisiana, was arrested Wednesday on a felony cattle theft indictment out of Cass County, Texas.

Special Rangers of the TSCRA and Wood County deputies made the arrest at the Wood County Courthouse. Officials state that Thompson was booked and later released on a $40,000 bond.

According to the TSCRA, Thompson was previously arrested in Louisiana and extradited to Texas on three cattle theft indictments in Wood County. The latest brings his total to four, with more possible.

The TSCRA said all four current indictments are the result of an ongoing six-month investigation by TSCRA Special Rangers and Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) Brand Inspectors.

Officials stated the latest indictment goes back to April when TSCRA Special Rangers Bo Fox and Larry Hand met with a Cass County rancher who sold cattle to Thompson. According to Fox, who led the Cass County investigation, the rancher was led to believe Thompson was purchasing cattle on behalf of a bonded feeding operation in Louisiana, Strain Feeders.

Officials said Thompson purchased and took possession of more than $56,000 in cattle in December 2018. He is accused of paying the rancher with a personal check that was returned due to insufficient funds. Thompson is accused of writing two additional checks, both of which also bounced.

According to a statement, officials said the rancher finally contacted Strain Feeders and was informed that the cattle Thompson picked up at his Cass County ranch in December were repossessed due to non-payment for cattle purchased by the rancher from Strain Feeders.

The investigators said they found reason to suspect that Thompson falsified invoices to Strain Feeders showing he sold the cattle to the victim when he had not. Officials said Thompson then purchased cattle from the victim under false pretenses. Investigators said they believed Thompson falsified information to earn additional compensation from Strain Feeders.

TSCRA would like to especially thank Special Rangers Bo Fox and Larry Hand, LDAF Brand Commission Inspectors Scott Perry and Jessie Bellard, the Cass County District Attorney’s Office, Wood County District Attorney’s Office and Wood County Sheriff’s Office for their tremendous contributions to the investigation and subsequent indictments.

If convicted on all four charges, Thompson could face 32 years in prison, up to $40,000 in fines, and restitution to the victim.