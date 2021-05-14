Louisiana native and Centenary graduate named finalist for Texarkana City Manager

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) — A Louisiana native and graduate of Centenary College has been selected as a finalist for the City Manager of Texarkana.

Officials with the City of Texarkana, Arkansas announced Friday that Jay Ellington, of Ruston, has been named as a final candidate for the position.

Ellington has served as the Interim Assistant City Manager in Corpus Christi and as the Administrative-General Services Director in Ruston. He has also served in leadership roles in California and Virginia.

Ellington earned his Bachelor’s degree in Recreation Administration at Louisiana Tech and received his MBA from Centenary.

The City Manager finalist said he and his wife Kathy are thrilled about moving to Texarkana and becoming a part of the community.

Ellington said, “I am excited for the opportunity to join the dynamic city of Texarkana, Arkansas. I look forward to working in partnership with the community to achieve their goals and vision for the city. I am eager to lead the team of exceptional city employees.”

Texarkana Mayor Allen Brown said, “This has been a very professional and intentional process by the City Board of Directors. Every Director has been engaged and eager to find the best possible leader for our City. Jay’s experience and drive for success are nicely complemented by his family values and personal commitment to doing what is right. I, along with the entire Board of Directors, look forward to getting Jay on board to continue our path forward for the betterment of our citizens and city employees.”