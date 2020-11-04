Low voter turnout at polls in Texas

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Voting at the polls has been extremely light today. Elections officials say most people voted early. However, they do hope the action will pick this evening.

At St. Paul Baptist Church the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) is providing comforter to voters. Not only for the spirit but for the body. To calm anxiety before voters go inside the precinct.

I’s Election Day and many people are still campaigning across Bowie County, Texas. Trying to leave their last thoughts and opinions on the minds of last-minute voters as they head into the polls.

“I came out because I wanted to support him. I believe in him. And I know that he will do a great job with the county of Bowie County,” said Eugenia McCoy, an Armani Valentino campaign member.

To encourage the community to get out and vote. Members of the NPHC, a Greek organization, is handing out snacks and water to voters.

“It’s important for everyone to come out and vote. That’s the way your voice will be heard,” said Charles Melton, NPHC Member.

Bowie County Elections Administrator Pat McCoy has a few tips for people rushing to the polls before they close.

“Don’t wait until seven o’clock tonight to try to vote. Get out early during the day and vote. If you’re one of the individuals that’s there at the polls at seven o’clock and you have not registered correctly or if there’s an issue there it’s going to be more difficult for them,” said McCoy.

Residents still have a little over an hour to vote here in Bowie County. You must be in line at the cut off time to cast your ballot.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.