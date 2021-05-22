Main Street Texarkana brings excitement to Downtown with live artist

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – In Downtown Texarkana 15 artist participated in “Downtown Live” an event held to bring excitement to the community.

The event was originally planned for the artist to be lined up on Broad Street.

According to Main Street Officials, due to inclement weather, they split the artist placing 4- 6 at four different businesses. Those businesses include 1894 Art Gallery, Tom Morricy, Silver Moon, and Joesph Raymond Fine Art Studio.

“Our hope is if this goes well we will be able to do this on a more regular basis and people will be able to have something exciting that they can look forward to that’s good for both the businesses that are downtown on a regular basis whether that be retail, whether that be a restaurant but also the artist that calls home here,” said President Main Street Texarkana, James Bright.

The event allowed artist to express creativity in real time.

“Kinda feeling the vibe, I like the music nice little crowd not very big and the artist is doing very well out here,” said Texarkana local LaShundra.

Some artist participated just for fun.

“Downtown is becoming live again so it’s fun to see crazy people who have talent and don’t have the talent to create something,” said Downtown Developer, David Peavy.

Art sculptor Chris Thomas has been in business for over 20 years she says the isolation of covid19 helped her find her inspiration for the piece she working on today.

“These I call my celestial sisters. This past year they were called “sisters of solitude” because of COVID I was by myself,” said Thomas.

Main street Texarkana officials say the turnout was better than expected they hope to keep events like this going in downtown.

“The artist that we have are a major part of our downtown as well as the restaurants and the attractions and of course just the wonderful history, ” said Ina Mcdowell.