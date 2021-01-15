Main Street Texarkana brings upgrades to the Downtown area

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS)- Downton Development continues in Texarkana as Main Street Texarkana continues to liven up the look.

Organizers say the Entertainment District will be lined with new lighting on the edge of the buildings. New planters are also in the works and old planters will be replanted.

Officials say they need funds to purchase the final three.

“With everything that has happened this last year, especially the virus. Being able to redevelop the economy and community is very important and that just falls into place with what we do at the main street in the old downtown area,” said President, Dr. Charles Blankenship.

Main Street Texarkana says they also have a grant available for any downtown business that may be struggling due to COVID-19.

