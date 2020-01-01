Maintaining healthy habits in 2020

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Living a healthy lifestyle is one of the many New Years’ Resolutions people tend to make.

“I want to lose weight” or “I’m going to start my diet” or “I’m going to the gym every day” are many things people say at the start of a new year to attempt to change their old habits.

The key is not making promises that will be easily broken but maintaining these goals throughout the year.

“What we really want to do is to make sure what we’re doing that made our habits may be bad or not the most healthy to being with. So we what we really recommend is probably keeping a journal at first,” said Dr. Matt Young.

There are many contributing factors to healthy habits other than hitting the gym seven days a week and eating salads.

Water is a crucial component. Dr. young recommends at least eight ounces a day and most people ignore their sleep patterns.

“Sleep. Most people don’t understand how important sleep actually is to a healthy diet. Because we have hormones in our body that adjust and regulate and tell us when we’re hungry. If we’re not getting enough sleep we’re going to be in a constant starvation mode,” said Young.

Dr. Young says it’s not a race to see how much you can achieve in such little time. Tt’s more like a marathon. It happens over time.

“By the end of January, most people will either give up on their new years’ resolution or get frustrated. So what we really want to stress is to take your time. You might now see it one the scale,” said Young.

If your diet isn’t going as planned talk with your doctor first. Don’t give up.

