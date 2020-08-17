Major I-30 construction project begins in Texarkana, Texas

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – After months of anticipation, the construction project on Interstate 30 is underway in Texarkana, Texas.

The Texas Department of Transportation known as TxDOT said this is a major construction project that will take four years to complete.

TxDOT said more business in the Texarkana Region has led to traffic volume increased significantly over the years. More semi-trucks are passing through causing more wear and tear on the highway.

“Interstate 30 was built through Texarkana in the early 60’s. So this highway has basically reached the limits of its expected lifetime,” said Marcus Sandifer, TxDOT Public Information Officer.

The multi-million dollar project will expand Interstate 30 to six lanes.

“Right now we have four lanes. Two lanes in each direction. And we’re going to widen it to six lanes which will be three traffic lanes in each direction. It also includes inside paved shoulders and outside paved shoulders. So if people have car trouble they can get off the traffic lanes and onto the shoulders,” said Sandifer.

For now, all exits between Kings Highway and Stateline Road are still open. The Texas Department of Transportation officials said construction shouldn’t affect inner-city traffic and it’s highly recommended that residents travel on those streets instead.

“We have the service roads to be able to go down. I think traffic will still flow good and pray it doesn’t disrupt any business. I think for the most part with all the nice service roads we have, I think it’ll be good and allow for future growth,” said Joe Hackleman, Texarkana Resident.

Construction is taking place from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. You can track the project’s progress and sign-up for updates by visiting the TxDOT.gov website.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.